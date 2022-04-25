Florida Deputy Scales Balconies To Save Infant From Apartment Fire

Body cam footage shows a Florida deputy scaling multiple balconies to save an infant from a burning apartment building Saturday.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) officials arrived at the Isles at East Millenia Apartments in response to a report of a fire around 4:11 a.m, Spectrum News 13 reported. Of the first responders who arrived on the scene, OCSO Deputy William Puzynski acted quickly as he heard the screams of a 1-year-old girl coming from the building, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Florida Deputy Runs Into House Fire To Save A Child)

Amazing video of OCSO Deputy rescuing baby girl from fire! Early this morning, deputies were assisting @OCFireRescue & saw a baby & mom on 3rd floor balcony with flames coming from the apartment. Deputy Puzynski climbed the outside balconies & mom handed baby down to him. pic.twitter.com/T5JeXLY7tA — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 23, 2022

#LakeFountainDriveFire Fire is out, crews are in overhaul. Extensive fire damage. 12 units directly impacted. 24 units in total effected. pic.twitter.com/91rteiDEJK — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 23, 2022

Deputy Puzynski dropped his ballistic vest and body camera, then climbed up the building until he reached the third floor, where the child and her mother were located, according to WFLA.

“It’s an amazing twist of fate that the camera was able to capture what happened next,” the OCSO said in a Facebook post.

The deputy shouted to the mother to hand him the child. He then passed the child to other deputies on the ground as he made it safely to the second floor. The child’s mother and grandmother were rescued via ladder while other residents evacuated the building safely, according to the Miami Herald.

“It’s hard to explain. I just knew I had to save the baby,” Puzynski said, according to Spectrum News 13. “I don’t think I was thinking. I just had to figure out a way.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.