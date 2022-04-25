Hunter Biden Told Brother’s Widow To Get HIV Screening During Affair

First son Hunter Biden begged his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, to get screened for HIV during his affair with his ex-sister-in-law, according to emails obtained by the Daily Caller.

Biden begged Hallie to undergo HIV screening roughly a month before he fathered a child with a former stripper, Lunden Roberts, in 2018. Emails uncovered on the laptop he abandoned in Delaware show that he was “sick scared” of having contracted the chronic illness. (RELATED: The New York Times Admits Authenticity Of Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

“TODAY. I am getting tested today. I have been sick scared Hallie and [hang] up on me,” Biden wrote in one email to his brother’s widow, whom he then accused of hurting his mental health. “The love you give is so disturbing,” Biden wrote to Hallie in an email under the subject line “YOU NEED TO GET TESTED FOR HIV HALLIE.”

Hallie and Biden’s affair led to the end of Biden’s first marriage to Kathleen Biden. Hallie’s husband, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015, after which she started the affair with his brother, PageSix reported at the time.

President Joe Biden said at the time that “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

However, things had clearly taken a turn in their romantic relationship by the following summer, as the first son wrote, “[you’re] not clean and sober [Hallie. You’ve] found a new release for your poisoned mind. … You need serious long term professional help and I hope you get it. I promise I will try my best to make that happen.”

The email came after weeks of arguments back and forth between the brother and sister-in-law, much of which was centered on Hallie’s attempts to restrict Biden’s relationship with his niece, Natalie. Hunter accused Hallie of trying to “turn” Natalie, who was just a young teenager at the time, against him.

“Please calm down Hallie and focus on your sobriety. The tone you’re using with me is so angry. You aren’t a bad person Hal just because you’ve done bad things, you can do this without having to attack me or Natalie or whomever else you might see as the reason for you’re [sic] problems. Focus on you and know that you and only you will determine whether or not you can get sober for real,” Biden wrote in another response.

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Hallie responded that he had not gotten a “day of sobriety yet” and sarcastically thanked him for the “passive aggressive asshole email” after she’d asked him if he was attending a funeral. “You will wake up one day and realize that you can actually think of an act of love that you can do for someone besides yourself,” Hunter wrote. “And I hope you have someone to turn to in bed in my brothers’ house and that that act of love can be for him or her or them and not a secret someone. That will be a special day in your life and I hope that you remember me with a smile.”

Biden told Hallie that his “family will never disrespect you around the children or in public” and that she “got just what [she] wanted.” It was not until 2019 that Hallie and Biden said their relationship was over, the New York Post reported.