Kane Tanaka Dies In Japan At The Age Of 119

Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, died in Japan at the age of 119.

Tanaka was born in 1903 in Fukuoka, Japan, The Japan Times reported Monday. Tanaka married Hideo Tanaka in 1922 and had five children with him, including one adopted child, per Guinness World Records.

The Guinness World Records recognized Tanaka in 2019 as the oldest person at 116-years-old, confirmed by Senior Gerontology Consultant Robert Young. (RELATED: Kane Tanaka, The Oldest Person In The World, Celebrates Her 119th Birthday)

Tanaka’s family shared an update April 13 that their beloved family member had been getting sick and had been “hospitalized and discharged repeatedly,” according to CNN.

The Japanese woman passed away on April 19, local officials said.

“As reported today, Kane died on April 19th. Thank you to everyone who supported us,” the tweet reportedly reads.

Tanaka reportedly spent her days studying mathematics, practicing calligraphy, and honing her skills in the game of Othello, according to The Japan Times.

One in every 1,565 people in Japan was over 100 years old in 2020, and more than 88% of those people were women, CNN reported. Women have a life expectancy of 87.45 years compared to 81.4 for men, government figures from July 2020 showed, according to the outlet.