Woman Gets Knocked Out In Horrible Fashion In Viral Video

A horrible knockout video from an MMA match is going viral.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, Katie Castro got obliterated in fashion so brutal that it has to be seen to be believed. It’s worth noting the MMA fight against Illima MacFarlane was back in 2015, but has only just gone mega-viral for unknown reasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. I’ve never seen anything like it before in my life.

Smh who sanctioned this fight?! pic.twitter.com/1F6d670JMI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2022

I’m honestly stunned I’ve never seen this before, and a lot of other people also haven’t because it’s all over the place right now.

Castro looks like she’s about to go grocery shopping. Instead of that happening, MacFarlane damn near sent her to the other side with that knockout.

What the hell was Castro even doing in a fight. When I first saw the tweet from Barstool Sports, I honestly thought it was a joke, a stunt, fake or a combination of all three.

Turns out, it’s very real! That actually happened back in 2015.

Katie Castro has one of the strangest records ever. https://t.co/GtnDk3JZZS pic.twitter.com/8aij7AXxOJ — Billy Football (@Billyhottakes) April 25, 2022

Trust me, if you show up to a fight dressed like you’re waiting to pick up your kids from school, you’re probably going to get your world rocked. That’s exactly what happened to Castro, and I’m not surprised at all.