Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell On Kirk Cousins: ‘He’s Our Leader’

It sounds like the Vikings have complete faith in quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings haven't been terrible with Cousins under center, but they've also been far from great with him leading the offense. Seeing as how the window to win in the NFL is very small, many have wondered whether or not the team would at some point go a different direction under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Well, don’t expect that to happen.

“He’s our leader. He’s our triggerman,” O’Connell said during a Monday interview with Pat McAfee. You can listen to his full comments in the video below.

“Kirk Cousins is our leader.. he’s incredibly tough & durable which doesn’t get talked about enough” ~@KevOC7#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/uRN4sOV0Sb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 25, 2022

Do we think fans will be very happy with the Vikings very publicly committing to Kirk Cousins, who he also coached with Washington, as the team’s quarterback? I’m honestly not sure, but they’re also not going to change the situation.

The Vikings have Cousins under contract, he’s getting paid and a change is clearly not happening in the near future.

The question now is whether or not O’Connell can find a way to squeeze more production out of Cousins. He’s fresh off a Super Bowl with the Vikings, and there’s no doubt he knows how to scheme up plays in the passing game.

Can Cousins get the job done like Stafford did with O’Connell last season on the Rams?

That remains to be seen, but the Vikings are definitely going to give him every opportunity possible to get the job done.