Kyle Schwarber Gets Ejected For Epic Meltdown Against The Brewers

Kyle Schwarber (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BrodesMedia/status/1518409364847185926)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Philadelphia Phillies player Kyle Schwarber lost his cool Sunday during a game against the Brewers.

During the 1-0 loss for the Phillies, Schwarber blew his lid after a debatable strike call by umpire Angel Hernandez and his meltdown was pretty epic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him freak out and get ejected below.

I’m not a huge baseball guy, but I probably would be if we saw more stuff like this happen from time to time. Unleash the anger! Unleash the rage!

That’s exactly what Schwarber did after a very questionable strike call, and it cost him his spot in the game.

If you’re going to get tossed, you might as well get tossed in epic fashion. Don’t leave anything on the field! Lose your mind, melt down, freak out on the ump and give the fans a show!

There’s no doubt at all that’s exactly what Schwarber did, and the video of him getting tossed currently has north of two million views. Clearly, people enjoyed it!

Let us know your thoughts on Schwarber’s actions and ejection in the comments below.