REPORT: Chicago Bears Player Byron Pringle Arrested In Florida

Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle is in a bit of hot water with the law.

The talented football player was arrested Saturday in Florida on charges of reckless driving and driving on a suspended license after police allegedly caught him doing donuts with a child in the car, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Police also said the NFL receiver was “verbally confrontational” during the stop and his eventual arrest, according to the same report.

As always, Pringle has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful.

Having said that, he needs to make much better decisions if he’s guilty of the allegations against him.

Why would you be recklessly driving with a child in the car? That’s incredibly foolish and idiotic. If you want to drive super fast, go to a track and do it there.

Don’t allegedly rip off donuts with a kid in the car. You’re just asking to get in trouble if you do that.

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly. The charges are super serious, but it’s still a tough look for an NFL player.