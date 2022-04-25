Court Temporarily Blocks Ending Of Title 42

UPDATE: This article has been updated to include comment from Judge Robert R. Summerhays’ written decision on the matter.

A judge indicated Monday that he will grant over 20 Republican attorney’s general request for a pause on the Biden’s administration’s decision to end Title 42, according to the judge’s notes that were obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“For reasons stated on the record, the Court announced its intent to grant the motion. The parties will confer regarding the specific terms to be contained in the Temporary Restraining Order and attempt to reach agreement,” Judge Robert R. Summerhays noted.

The lawsuit, which was first brought about by Arizona, Missouri and Louisiana, challenged the Biden administration over its decision to end the pandemic public health order responsible for the expulsions of over 1.8 million migrants since it began in March 2020. (RELATED: Mayorkas Reportedly Very Concerned About Lifting Title 42, Worries About Migrant Surge)

BREAKING NEWS: In a lawsuit originally filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona, our Office just obtained a temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in place. This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) April 25, 2022

The attorneys general filed a motion for a temporary restraining order on April 21, requiring that the Biden administration fully implement Title 42 until the federal government complies with the Administrative Procedures Act.

Attorneys general in Missouri and Arizona didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

