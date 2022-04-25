Video Captures Bodybuilder Allegedly Getting Shot Over A Parking Spot

Bodybuilder Shane Post was allegedly shot in the torso by his neighbor at his home in Dallas over a dispute involving a parking spot Tuesday, and the incident was captured on camera.

Post is recovering after being shot in front of his wife and 3-month-old child, and sustaining serious injuries to his colon, kidney and liver, according to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4. He is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another week, according to a video posted by WFAA.

“The bullet is still in me,” Post said, Action News 4 reported.

The video posted by WFAA shows the moment in which Post’s friend pulls into the neighbor’s parking spot to drop Post off. Post’s wife, Irina, steps out to greet them, with her 3-month-old baby in her arms. The neighbor, identified as Nikki Brown, can be seen walking toward Post. The two men briefly exchange words before Brown allegedly shoots Post in the torso with a gun he had in the pocket of his robe, according to the WFAA video.

Post can be seen stumbling away as he lifts his shirt to assess his wound, and Brown remains a short distance away from Post and his wife. After the shots were fired, Post continues to yell “get out of my spot,” according to Action News 4. (RELATED: Handyman Who Allegedly Had Affair With Brutally Slain Woman Charged With Murder)

“He had all intentions of coming out there, pulling his gun, and killing me,” Post said from his hospital bed, according to the outlet. The Post family had experienced previous run-ins with Brown, but none that escalated to violence of this nature.

“For someone to try and take someone else’s life, I just can’t believe that. I’m still in shock that it happened,” Irina Post told Action News 4.

Brown was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and held at Ellis County Jail, TMZ reported. He has since posted his $150,000 bond and has been released from police custody, according to Action News 4.