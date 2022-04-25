Editorial

Viral Video Allegedly Shows Ukrainians Opening Fire On Russian Soldiers

Ukraine (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1518194671322816512 and Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS)

Ukraine (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1518194671322816512 and Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Another insane video from the war between Russia and Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian soldiers allegedly opened up fire on some Russians from their BTR-4E vehicle, and they absolutely poured it on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the insane video below. It’s pretty wild.

Will it ever get old watching videos of the Ukrainians fighting for their homeland and doing everything possible to repel the Russian invaders?

The answer to that question is obvious and the answer is no. It’s been incredible watching the Ukrainians put up a spirited defense.

I know it’s been said before, but I’ll say it again for everyone out there. The Ukrainians have fought well above their weight against the Russians.

A lot of people didn’t think this war would last more than a few days, and it’s currently been raging for two months with the Ukrainians showing no signs of slowing down.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them. It’s great to see the Russians struggling!