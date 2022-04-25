Viral Video Allegedly Shows Ukrainians Opening Fire On Russian Soldiers

Another insane video from the war between Russia and Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian soldiers allegedly opened up fire on some Russians from their BTR-4E vehicle, and they absolutely poured it on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the insane video below. It’s pretty wild.

A Ukrainian BTR-4E vehicle firing its 30mm cannon at Russian troops. https://t.co/8ppa6Pk5mU pic.twitter.com/4l2NGXNY0X — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 24, 2022

Will it ever get old watching videos of the Ukrainians fighting for their homeland and doing everything possible to repel the Russian invaders?

Video Shows Huge Gun Battle In Ukraine. It Will Be The Craziest Thing You See All Day https://t.co/xUibcVum8Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 24, 2022

The answer to that question is obvious and the answer is no. It’s been incredible watching the Ukrainians put up a spirited defense.

Crazy Video Allegedly Shows A Russian Tank Getting Obliterated https://t.co/1oK0wiMRzo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 21, 2022

I know it’s been said before, but I’ll say it again for everyone out there. The Ukrainians have fought well above their weight against the Russians.

Insane Video Allegedly Shows Russian Helicopter Being Blown To Bits https://t.co/iITtE8pCDg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2022

A lot of people didn’t think this war would last more than a few days, and it’s currently been raging for two months with the Ukrainians showing no signs of slowing down.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them. It’s great to see the Russians struggling!