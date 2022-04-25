Virginia Home Sells Despite Squatter Living In Basement

A home in Fairfax, Virginia, sold earlier in April despite a squatter allegedly living in the basement.

The home received five all-cash offers and sold in under a week despite the lower levels being closed due to an unknown basement tenant, NBC News reported. The property listing noted that buying the home required “acknowledgment that home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place,” according to an Instagram post.

An unnamed buyer purchased the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $850,000 in mid-April, according to the report from NBC. The seller reportedly told the listing agent that the stranger in the basement is a woman who helped clean the owner’s home three years ago, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Utah Man Killed Teenage Couple And Dumped Their Bodies In Mine Shaft)

“Three years ago, a woman was cleaning the senior owner’s house and she convinced him that she needed a place to stay,” the agent told the outlet. “So he offered her the basement, but then she never left. And she does not pay rent.”

The former homeowner is an elderly man with health issues, the NY Post noted. “It is essentially an individual taking advantage of a senior who is ill and currently in the hospital. He will likely end up in hospice,” the agent continued.

The owner and his family do not have the financial means to evict the basement dweller, so are hoping the new owners will be able to deal with that process, the NY Post noted. Originally built in 1964, the property is more than 3,500 square feet and was described as “livable but needs some TLC,” the NY Post reported.