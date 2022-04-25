Watch The Latest Previews For The Upcoming FX Show ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’

“Under the Banner of Heaven” looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The plot of the highly-anticipated FX show with Andrew Garfield, according to a promo’s YouTube description, is as follows:

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is an original limited series inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, which follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

The first trailer for the hit show sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, and the latest previews will only make fans more excited. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give them all a watch below.

I can’t tell you how pumped I am to watch this starting April 28 on Hulu. “Under the Banner of Heaven” has serious “True Detective” season one vibes and I say that in the best way possible.

The first season of the classic HBO show was arguably the greatest season of TV ever made, and it looks like FX’s upcoming limited series will have a similar level of darkness and sinisterness.

Everyone knows I’m a huge fan of dark content, and “Under the Banner of Heaven” is even a true story, which makes it even more interesting.

Add in an outstanding cast, and it’s not hard to understand why people are pumped.

For those of you interested, which should be all of you, “Under the Banner of Heaven” starts April 28 on Hulu!