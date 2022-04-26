3-Month Old Baby Abducted In San Jose Has Been Found Safe

A three-month-old baby who was allegedly abducted while his grandmother was unloading groceries April 25 has been located safe and sound. Officers for the San Jose Police Department took one suspect into custody Tuesday.

The grandmother of the baby, Brandon Cuellar, reported the young infant missing at roughly 1:00 p.m., April 25, according to a police statement issued by Sgt. Christian Camarillo with the San Jose Police Department. An extensive search was immediately launched, with the assistance of the FBI. At approximately 12:38 pm, April 26, police said Brandon was located in good health and sent to a local hospital as a precaution.

Cuellar was in the care of his grandmother when the alleged abduction took place.

“She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries, and in that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment, you guys see the images in the video of this person, and left with the baby,” said Camarillo. A cash reward was offered for information pertaining to this incident, reported Camarillo. (RELATED: Teen Girls Who Claimed To Be Trafficking Victims Allegedly Abducted 3-Month-Old Infant)

5/ Video footage: pic.twitter.com/GwiekpPYZj — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

Cuellar’s mother was at work at the time of the alleged abduction, and his father is currently incarcerated, according to a statement issued by police. It remains unclear if the father is involved in the abduction, according to the statement released by Camarillo.

Brandon was found alive and taken to a local hospital as a precaution, while one person was allegedly taken into custody.

18/ Baby Brandon will be taken to a local hospital as a precaution but he has been located alive. A million thank you’s to all who assisted. More to follow. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

An amber alert was not issued during the alleged abduction due to the fact that there were no initial reports of a vehicle or license plate that could be shared, according to Camarillo.