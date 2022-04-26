Anthony Fauci Admits When He Might Finally Step Down

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has revealed that he’s considering stepping down.

In an April 21 interview with Kasie Hunt on the soon-to-shutter CNN+ streaming service, Fauci said he doesn’t want to leave his position in government until the country is back on a steady track of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. However, he hinted that point in time may be coming sooner rather than later.

NEWS @CNN: Dr. Fauci tells me he doesn’t want to leave his post until things are on a steady track, but adds: “I think that’s coming soon.” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) April 21, 2022

“I think that’s coming soon,” he told Hunt. (RELATED: Corporate Media Goes Into Full Panic Mode After Travel Mask Mandate Ends)

Fauci has been the director of NIAID for nearly 40 years, assuming the position in 1984 under President Ronald Reagan. Once the COVID-19 pandemic began, he served on former President Donald Trump’s White House COVID-19 task force, and he currently serves as part of Biden’s COVID-19 response team.

At 81 years old, Fauci is older than any cabinet-level member of the Biden administration, and is two years older than the president himself. Fauci did not specify exactly when he will know he’s able to step down. Daily COVID-19 deaths in the United States have continued to trend downward for months and remain at one of the lowest levels of the entire pandemic, dropping below 350 for the first time since July 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).