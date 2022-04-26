Editorial

Baker Mayfield Discusses His Uncertain Future In The NFL

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Baker Mayfield recently made some mature comments about his future in the NFL.

Mayfield’s status in the league is very much in limbo after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and no teams seem interested in taking him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact Mayfield has made a lot of dumb comments in the past, when recently addressing the media, Mayfield said it’s all about how you bounce back.

You can watch his full comments below.

Those comments are by far and away the most mature comments we’ve heard from Mayfield since the Browns replaced him as the face of the franchise.

Instead of talking about feeling disrespected or something stupid like that, he’s talking about figuring out how to get through it. That’s the right mindset to have.

 

Now, will a team finally pull the trigger on trading for him? It seems that for the time being, he’s going to have to wait at least until the draft shakes out before finding a new team.

The Panthers appear to be the most interested, but it’s still very up in the air whether or not they’ll make a serious run at him.

 

Hopefully, Mayfield’s newfound maturity helps him get a new job! It’s a refreshing attitude from the Oklahoma Heisman winner.