The GOP Is Planning To Launch Impeachment Of Top Biden Official: REPORT

Republican lawmakers are reportedly preparing to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Republican Study Committee is preparing to push for impeachment, with some lawmakers itching to call for proceedings, according to Axios. However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “wants to make the case before we go for the jugular,” a source told the outlet.

“Secretary Mayorkas turned a secure border into a lawless horror show in a matter of months. In 2021, fentanyl smuggling doubled, overdose deaths hit a record high, illegal crossings skyrocketed and deportations plummeted. He opened the border intentionally, and he violated federal law and his oath of office. House Republicans must hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his lawbreaking,” Chairman of the Republican Study Committee Jim Banks told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Banks didn’t comment on reports that he is working toward impeachment.

Banks and co-chair of the House Border Security Caucus Brian Babin sent a letter Monday to Mayorkas, asking him to explain his stances on certain immigration policies and to outline steps that DHS is taking to secure the southern border.

Thank you to @RepJimBanks and @RepBrianBabin for continuing to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for the crisis at our southern border. He’s clearly not fit to handle this situation. https://t.co/q4UXsFsQIw — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) April 25, 2022

Monday’s letter, which was signed by over 100 Republican lawmakers, asked Mayorkas to explain whether he believes certain migrants should be detained or released, to detail how DHS is maintaining control of the border, and to say the amount of money it’s cost to “cancel, pause, or otherwise halt” building a border wall. (RELATED: Biden Admin Unveils Plan To Deal With Expected Massive Migrant Surge)

“Ultimately, you have a constitutional obligation to use all means available to protect our nation’s borders. Current law requires you to maintain operational control of the southern border and detain illegal aliens. You continue to fail to do so. This raises significant questions about your commitment to securing our Homeland and the oath you took when taking office,” the letter concluded.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Letter to Sec Mayorkas BABINBANKS – April 2022 by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

