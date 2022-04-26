Denzel Washington Gives Awesome Speech To The Miami Heat In Viral Video

Denzel Washington is going viral for an awesome speech to the Miami Heat.

In a video tweeted Monday night by Barstool Sports, the legendary Hollywood actor addressed the Heat while in what appeared to be a hotel, and as expected, his comments were awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You’ll never see a u-haul behind a hearse. Can’t take it with you. Egyptians tried it. All they got was robbed. Even money aside, you can’t take it with you but you can leave it here,” Washington told the players. You can watch the entire speech below.

The Heat can’t lose tomorrow after a Denzel Washington inspirational speech pic.twitter.com/gHYkPCw3A4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2022

Is Denzel Washington the coolest guy alive or is Denzel Washington the coolest guy alive? Not only does he make hit movies, but he also addresses pro athletes with epic speeches.

The Heat play Tuesday night against the Hawks, and have the opportunity to win the series. After this speech from Washington, I don’t think it’s possible for them to lose.

Seriously, after that kind of motivation, you better be ready to run through a brick wall.

One of Washington’s most famous roles was as Coach Boone in “Remember the Titans,” and he’s still keeping that spirit more than two decades later.

If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, you might want to check to make sure you don’t have a heart made of stone.

Props to Washington for giving the Heat and people across the internet a speech for the ages. You just love to see it!