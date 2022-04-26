‘Elon Is The Singular Solution’: Jack Dorsey Praises Musk After Massive Buyout

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted Monday that Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, is the “singular solution” he trusts to create a more fair platform for users.

Twitter’s board agreed Monday to sell the company to Musk for $54.20 a share after Musk made a “best and final” offer to purchase the social media company for a whopping $43.4 billion earlier in the month. Musk said he wants to protect free speech on the platform.

While some have lamented the sale, Dorsey is welcoming Musk’s new role.

Dorsey initially tweeted a link to the song, “Everything In Its Right Place,” by Radiohead, before tweeting a thread about how he loves Twitter and the platform is the “closest thing we have to a global consciousness.”

Twitter “has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret,” Dorsey said.

“It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.” (RELATED: ‘Tyrants Are Grieving’: Tucker Carlson Says The Media Is ‘Infuriated’ Musk Will Defend Free Speech On Twitter)

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter,” Dorsey tweeted. “It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Dorsey said Musk’s goal of “creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one.”

The former CEO then thanked both Musk and current CEO Parag Agrawal for “getting the company out of an impossible situation.”

“This is the right path,” he added. “I believe it with all my heart.”