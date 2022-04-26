‘Huge Narcissist’: Stern Loses It Over Depp’s Televised Trial Against Amber Heard

Radio legend Howard Stern lost it over Johnny Depp’s behavior at trial during Monday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show.”

Actor Johnny Depp is in the process of suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation, and has grabbed headlines with his testimony in recent days. The testimony has included deeply emotional personal stories from the couple’s former marriage, but Stern is buying none of it, according to statements made on his show on Monday.

“The reason he wanted that on — he wanted it televised is that’s what narcissists do. They think they can talk their way out of anything,” Stern said of Depp, according to Mediate. “I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is, he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.'”

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers quipped, “‘I’m a great actor, I can act my way through anything,’ you know,” the outlet continued. (RELATED: Politico Suggests Angelina Jolie Might Be ‘Jane Doe’ In FBI Lawsuit Involving Domestic Violence)

“Right!” Stern says, before playing clips from the trial, “If he isn’t acting, I mean, he’s so over-acting. Cause he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.” Quivers suggested that Depp is trying to save his career by testifying publicly, but said, “I don’t think this is going to help.”

“No, but that’s what narcissists do,” Stern continued, the outlet reported, “‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No you won’t! This will not go well. It’s not going well for you. It’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.”

Stern said he felt like the trial was “coming off really badly,” and that two days of testimony gave Depp “lots of room to embarrass” himself, Mediate reported.

The outlet noted that neither Depp nor Heard had any say on whether the trial would be televised, as Judge Penney Azcarate allowed cameras in the courtroom.