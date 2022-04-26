Illinois Teacher Reportedly Forced Mostly Wealthy Kids To Complete ‘White Privilege Self-Assessment’

A sociology teacher in a posh suburb of Chicago reportedly forced students to complete a white privilege self-assessment, according to pictures of the survey posted by parents.

Lake Forest High School students enrolled in a sociology class with Ms. Cindy Collier reportedly underwent an assignment titled, “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Backpack.” The “white privilege test” was adapted from “research on white privilege” by anti-racist activist Peggy McIntosh, according to the test. Students were told to answer “yes or no” to 25 statements.

Statements of white privilege include, “If a traffic cop pulls me over, I can be sure I haven’t been singled out because of my race,” “I can be sure that if I need legal or medical help, my race will not work against me” and “I am sure I will be given curricular materials that testify to the existence of my race.” (RELATED: Maryland Public School Forces 14-Year-Olds To Take ‘White Privilege Test’)

The students’ task was to “create a list of three examples of privilege based on the category assigned to your table: hetero privilege, male privilege, wealth privilege, Christian privilege, able-body privilege, English language privilege.”

Collier, who is a history and social studies teacher in Lake Forest School District, reportedly gave the assessment to students who live in a very wealthy suburb of Chicago. The median household income in Lake Forest is over $172,000, according to Data USA.

Henry Dolan, an alumnus of Lake Forest High School, told the Daily Caller that he had Collier as a teacher for his junior year of African-American studies. He believes that the “White Privilege” assessment is steeped in critical race theory, an ideology that parses everything through the lens of race.

“If I had this assignment, I wouldn’t complete it,” Dolan said.

Lake Forest School District did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.