Watch Joe Rogan React To Musk Buying Twitter

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan was left stunned after finding the Twitter board agreed Monday to sell the platform to Elon Musk.

“This is where we find ourselves, Elon Musk about to buy Twitter,” Rogan said in a whisper. “Apparently it’s going down.”

Suddenly someone informs Rogan that “it happened.”

“Oh shit!” Rogan screams. “Oh shit! Elon Musk just bought Twitter. We got a movie star cut type of a superhero. It’s like a movie. Like if you had a movie and there was a guy who was like a hero in the movie who happened to be a billionaire, does wild shit, like make rockets and drills under the city, builds electric cars and buys Twitter—”

Rogan then reads headlines confirming the multi-billion dollar deal. (RELATED: Shaun King Melted Down Over Musk, Deleted His Twitter, Then Came Back And Melted Down Again)

“Here’s why [the buyout] is going to be interesting,” Rogan continued. “First of all, he believes that free speech is important and not just important — vital — for a functioning democracy. And I agree with that. What’s interesting about this is we’re, look, we’ve found out some things about Twitter and one of the things they do is shadow ban people so they make it so that your content, whatever you put out, has less impact, it has less engagement, they limit your ability to express yourself.”

“They ban accounts if the account says something they don’t agree with, if the account says something that violates what they believe, also this ability to shadow ban people has to be exposed,” Rogan argued.

Rogan then again expressed his shock at how quickly the deal was reached.

“That’s fucking amazing. Look, it’ll change everything,” he added.

Musk’s Twitter buyout came after he made a “best and final” offer earlier in April for $43.4 billion.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”