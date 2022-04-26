Kamala Harris Tests Positive For COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a statement from her office.

Harris tested positive with both rapid and PCR tests, press secretary Kirsten Allen noted in a statement. The vice president has no symptoms and “will isolate and continue to work from” her residence, Allen added.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” according to the statement. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

🚨 VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19, per her office: pic.twitter.com/DrxzBtofpl — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 26, 2022

In March, Harris’s husband tested positive for COVID-19. Days later, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the second time. Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre subsequently tested positive as well following an international trip with President Joe Biden.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in the U.S., CBS News reported. Harris’s positive test comes around one week after a Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mask mandate for public transportation. (RELATED: Pelosi Becomes Latest Lawmaker To Test Positive For COVID-19)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced April 20 that it will appeal the ruling, at the CDC’s request.