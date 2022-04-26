‘We’re Shining A Light On You’: Massive Billboard Goes Up In Times Square Slamming The Washington Post

A massive billboard slamming the Washington Post went up Tuesday in Times Square, New York City after the outlet ran a piece revealing the identity of the person behind the “Libs of Tik Tok” Twitter account.

“Hey WaPo, democracy dies in darkness,” the billboard reads. “That’s why we’re shining a light on you. Taylor Lorenz doxxed @libsoftiktok. @Timcast.”

The Washington Post and Taylor Lorenz Doxxed @libsoftiktok They included a link to private work details and an address listed as Libs’ private home They lied about it so I got an ad in Times Square calling them out Thanks to @JeremyDBoreing for the assist pic.twitter.com/mIupTc2rZ6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 26, 2022

The billboard was apparently paid for by podcaster Tim Pool, who also thanked Daily Wire co-founder and co-chief executive officer Jeremy Boreing for an “assist.” Pool and Boreing discussed the possibility of purchasing the billboard Sunday on Twitter, with Boreing stating that he was “good for half.”

Boreing continued to state that he currently had a billboard in Times Square advertising his new shaving company, Jeremy’s Razors. He noted that the “first thing we should do is see if we can swap it over or get extra time.”

The billboard comes as a response to an article from the Washington Post’s tech columnist Taylor Lorenz posting an article doxxing the Twitter account “Libs of Tik Tok.” The article revealed the identity of account owner Chaya Raichik as well as initially including a link to her real estate page, which included Raichik’s home address. (RELATED: ‘Sociopathic’: DeSantis Spokeswoman Torches Washington Post And Taylor Lorenz)

Lorenz responded to the billboard, stating that Pool and Boreing were attempting to “discredit” her reporting.

Tim Pool and the CEO of the Daily Wire took out a giant billboard in Times Square today in an attempt to discredit my reporting on Libs of TikTok. https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B pic.twitter.com/JMNlRqfeH4 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 26, 2022



“Libs of Tik Tok” and Timcast did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.