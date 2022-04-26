Madison Cawthorn Reportedly Cited For Having Gun At Airport

Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn was allegedly cited for having a gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Tuesday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that Cawthorn was carrying a 9 mm handgun in his luggage at Checkpoint D, according to WSOC-TV. The TSA reportedly contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg police upon discovering the firearm.

The outlet reportedly obtained a photograph of a Staccato C2 handgun, which apparently belonged to the Congressman. (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Claims Government Leaders Invited Him To An Orgy)

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers assigned to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Division received notification from the Transportation Security Administration that a firearm had been located in a bag (1/5) — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 26, 2022

The Congressman was issued with a citation for Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on City Property, according to a Twitter thread from CMPD News. Firearms are not permitted on city property, per a City of Charlotte Ordinance, the thread continued.

“It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest for the misdemeanor charge of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on City Property unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances,” the thread noted. Authorities took possession of the weapon, according to the thread.

A 9 mm was also found in Cawthorn’s carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021, WSOC reported. He did not face any criminal charges for the incident, the outlet noted.

Cawthorn declined to respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment, saying that he was boarding the flight and could not immediately answer.