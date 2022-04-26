Man Allegedly Steals Ambulance, Causes Police To Chase Him For Over 70 Miles Down Interstate

A man allegedly stole an ambulance from the Chicago Fire Department, which resulted in a police chase that spanned over 70 miles down the interstate, FOX 32 Chicago reported Monday.

The man allegedly stole the ambulance, which was parked on the 200 Block of West Cermak Road, around 4:40 p.m. Monday, police said, according to FOX 32 Chicago. Police also said that there weren’t any patients in the ambulance when it was allegedly stolen, according to the outlet.

WATCH:

The suspect headed southbound on Interstate 55 in the ambulance for almost two hours in a police chase, the outlet reported. The pursuit ended near milepost 217 after over 70 miles, with the suspect allegedly fleeing on foot and into traffic. Police tackled the suspect in the northbound lane before taking him into custody, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Man Arrested Driving Stolen Ambulance In Fast Food Drive-Thru)

CBS News Chicago identified the man as 46-year-old Benjamin Herrington. Herrington was charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle in connection with the alleged incident, the outlet reported, citing Illinois State Police. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation before he was taken to a local jail, the outlet also reported. He is reportedly set to be transferred from the Grundy County Jail to Cook County.

Kris Habermehl, an anchor with CBS News 2 Chicago, shared a photo of the scene on Interstate 55 via his Twitter account.

Ambulance 66 sits on the shoulder of SB I-55 at Dwight, where the suspect who stole it ultimately had to park it after losing both left rear tires. The unidentified man was taken into custody after a foot pursuit across NB I-55. pic.twitter.com/hAS3OlIiyX — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) April 26, 2022

Habermehl indicated via his tweet that the ambulance lost both of its back tires prior to police apprehending Herrington.

Herrington allegedly stole Ambulance 66, which is housed with Fire Engine 8, according to CBS News Chicago. The firehouse from which the ambulance was taken appeared in the movie “Backdraft,” the outlet reported.