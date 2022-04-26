REPORT: Mother Stabs Family Dogs To Stop Them From Mauling 1-Year-Old Daughter

A mother reportedly stabbed her family’s dogs as they were attacking her 1-year-old daughter in their California home Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a call around 10:15 p.m. about a reported dog attack in which the 1-year-old girl, as well as the girl’s mother and grandmother and a fourth unnamed victim, were reportedly injured, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. The baby has reportedly been identified as Ruby Ann Cervantes. The mom and grandmother are Jamie Morales and Margaret Morales, respectively. (RELATED: Homeowner’s Dogs Maul Suspected Intruder To Death, According To Police)

One-year-old girl wounded in family pit bull attack in her Pico Rivera home https://t.co/dBSf51wq03 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 25, 2022

UPDATE: One-year-old girl mauled by her family’s two pit bulls undergoes second surgery, expected to be OK. https://t.co/gMDdiUPv1x — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 25, 2022

The attack started around 10:30 p.m. when one of the pit bulls came running into the home, jumped onto Ruby and started attacking her. The second pit bull ran in seconds later, attacking her as well while her mother and grandmother attempted to get her free, according to KTLA.

Jamie then grabbed a knife and proceeded to stab the two dogs, killing one of them in order to get her free, according to the outlet.

“I stabbed him to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my daughter and I chose my daughter. I did what I had to do because he wouldn’t let go,” Morales said. She added by saying that anyone in her position would have done it as well, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Ruby had sustained injuries to her shoulder, hip, legs, and ankles and was rushed to a trauma center at LAC + USC Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. She has already undergone surgery and is scheduled to undergo a second operation for a fractured hip, according to the outlet.

Ruby’s mother had sustained injuries to her lip and part of her face close to her eye during the attack.

One of the pit bulls bit Margaret’s hand and Ruby’s aunt was reportedly injured as well.

Until Sunday, the family claimed that the dogs did not exhibit any signs of aggression towards the family, according to KTLA.

The remaining dog that was involved in the attack is scheduled to be euthanized.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control shows that every year 4.5 million people sustain injuries from dog bites and half of those victims are children.