‘There Is No Poop Fairy’: New York City Cracks Down On Their Stinky Dog Poop Problem

New York City has a stinky problem. The Department of Sanitation has launched a blitz to gain control over an excessive accumulation dog feces left behind by negligent owners, and they’re ready to issue tickets.

Poop is reportedly piling up, and has been especially bad on the sidewalks of Manhattan’s West Side in recent weeks, according to the New York Post. It seems the only way to get a grasp on the mess is to begin imposing fines on dog owners, and that’s precisely what local residents can expect, reported the outlet.

‘A rallying cry echoed over Lower Manhattan’s doggy doo-laden streets: “There is no poop fairy.” https://t.co/K7ZcrMb3fM — Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) April 25, 2022

Dog owners and dog walkers will be in for a surprise if they fail to pick-up after their pups, reported the New York Post.

“Keeping New York City clean is a ruff job, and any dog owner who thinks they can ignore their responsibilities is barking up the wrong tree,” commissioner of the Department of Sanitation Jessica S. Tisch said in a statement Tuesday, according to the outlet.

The stinky problem is reportedly prominent in high-end neighborhoods such as Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen and Greenwich Village, reported the outlet. “Our enforcement agents may not collar people over this, but they won’t just roll over, either — they will write tickets,” Tisch said. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Alleges Wife Blamed Dogs For Mysterious Poop Found In Bed)

NYC cracks down on lazy dog walkers: ‘There is no poop fairy’ https://t.co/GUqFOcYq5H pic.twitter.com/eXlbysvUbb — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2022

Local residents are speaking out about this messy problem. “I go out behind my building and it’s full of dog bombs,” said Pam Story, according to NBC.

City Council member Erik Bottcher launched a social media campaign called “There Is No Poop Fairy,” targeting the issue last week, and went on to promote it a number of times on his Twitter feed.

The best part of our dog poop press conference was the groan of disappointment when I announced there is no Poop Fairy. In all seriousness, I want to thank @nycsanitation for agreeing to my request for more Pooper Scooper Law enforcement officers in Council District 3. pic.twitter.com/X5Lq38biid — Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) April 24, 2022



Digital billboards are also popping up to raise community awareness concerning the dog poop issue, according to the New York Post.

As for the poop punishment, Tisch said local residents should be prepared to pay a $250 fine, if they’re caught abandoning their dog’s mess, the outlet noted.