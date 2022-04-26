REPORT: Police Say Youth Football Coach Shoots Rival Coach In Stands As Players Practice

A youth football coach in Philadelphia shot a rival coach in the stands of the field Friday where young children were practicing, according to CBS’s local Philadelphia affiliate.

Video footage captured on cellphone shows two men appearing to argue before the group begins to disperse. The gunman appeared to turn around as he was walking away and opened fire, seemingly striking one of the men he was arguing with and another individual who was standing in the stands of a football field. A group of seven-year-olds were practicing for their recreational football team as it all unfolded, CBS Philly reported. The field is located near Temple University.

CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at the time. No injuries to them. Two shooting victims are stable. Police are searching for the shooter. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YjiVQkhlUz — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 23, 2022

Everyone is seen fleeing as the shots rang out.

Authorities said the shooter and one of the victims had been arguing about a woman just prior to the shooting, according to the report. Police identified the gunman as the coach for the Blackhawks youth football team, but have reportedly not arrested him. One of the victims was the coach of a rival team, but the other individuals involved in the situation are not cooperating, according to CBS Philly. (RELATED: Video Captures Bodybuilder Allegedly Getting Shot Over A Parking Spot)

“It’s extremely disturbing,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner reportedly said, noting the shooting may leave a lasting impact on the children who witnessed it.

“The effect is that people are desensitized to it. It seems normal that there are gunshots going on and that is not how our youth should be living,” Krasner continued. “It is not how they should be growing up.”