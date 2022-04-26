Psychologist Testifies Amber Heard Displayed Signs Of Personality Disorders

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team testified Tuesday that Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard displayed signs of personality disorders.

Psychologist Shannon Curry said that she reached her diagnosis after interviewing Heard for 12 hours and reviewing her medical records, according to ABC News. Heard and her legal team have previously claimed that the actress suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from her relationship with Depp. Curry testified that Heard does not suffer from PTSD, rather she suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, the outlet continued.

Curry discussed the observations she made when she interviewed Heard in a clinical setting, and said that her responses and behavior were consistent with both disorders, according to Yahoo.

Curry said people with borderline personality disorder “could use manipulation tactics to try and get their needs met, very needy of attention, approval, acceptance,” according to Yahoo. She continued, saying, “Oftentimes their partners will try to make them happy at first and allow themselves to be a punching bag, thinking that they can somehow solve this problem … eventually it just overwhelms them.” (RELATED: Johnny Depp Described Bloody Fights And Amber Heard’s Suicide Threats In Court)

Curry added that one of the primary characteristics histrionic personality disorder — which Heard had demonstrated — was “dramatic presentation,” according to the outlet. “This disorder involves extreme discomfort with not being the centre of attention, extreme efforts to be the centre of attention,” She said.

The $50 million defamation suit against Heard is set to continue over the next several weeks.