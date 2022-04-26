REPORT: Homeless Transient Found Dead On LA High School Campus

The body of a transient was discovered on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in Los Angeles early Monday.

The male transient is believed to have been trespassing in the El Segundo area school on Sunday night or the early hours of Monday morning, according to a comment from Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez, who spoke to local outlet KTLA. A cleaning crew approached the man just before 7 a.m. Monday and asked him to leave, but realized he was unresponsive, the outlet reported.

Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department were called to the scene, where LAFD pronounced the man dead from what is presumed to be natural causes, the outlet continued. School functions went ahead as planned on Monday, KTLA noted. (RELATED: ‘I Am Legend’ Set A Prediction For Gas Prices In The Apocalypse. Prices In Beverly Hills Just Surpassed It)

[Transient?]

“A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday.”https://t.co/fFdSKgimsB — John Menth (@thedocwho2) April 25, 2022

The homeless and transient crisis has plagued Los Angeles county since at least 2019 when tens of thousands of mentally ill and drug-addicted men, women, and children from across America migrated toward the state for the relaxed laws on theft, violent crime, and drug use.

The cause and impacts of the crisis have been largely ignored by city officials, such as Mayor Eric Garcetti, who believes that LA’s mass exodus of citizens is due to housing costs.