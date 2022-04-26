REPORT: Matt Corral Scores A 15 On The Wonderlic Test

Matt Corral reportedly bombed on the Wonderlic test.

The Wonderlic is a standardized test given to incoming NFL rookies, and it’s meant to test someone’s intelligence in a similar fashion to the ACT and SAT. Generally speaking, quarterbacks do very well on the test, which has a high score of 50. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, according to Andrew Fillipponi, the former Ole Miss superstar didn’t do well at all, and scored a 15! Former Pittsburgh starter Kenny Pickett reportedly scored a very disappointing 17.

Malik Willis and Sam Howell both had solid scores of 32 and 34, respectively.

NFL Draft QB Wonderlic scores: Bailey Zappe 35

Sam Howell 34

Malik Willis 32

Carson Strong 22

Desmond Ridder 19

Kenny Pickett 17

Matt Corral 15 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 22, 2022

I know a lot of people love to dig into Wonderlic scores because it’s an interesting topic and it’d be like if all our ACT scores were made public.

When players get really bad scores like Corral and Pickett, you can guarantee people are going to discuss it. That’s just the nature of the beast.

Having said that, I couldn’t care less about the score guys get on the Wonderlic. Can they play or not? That’s all that should matter, and Pickett and Corral can both absolutely play.

Hell, I’m seriously pulling for the Lions to land Corral at some point in the first round. I don’t think we need to stretch and get him second overall, but I would love to see him end up in Detroit.

Trust me, I’ve seen him play more than enough to know that he can light up a scoreboard, and for that reason, I don’t give a damn about his 15 on the Wonderlic.

Can you play or not? That’s the only question that should matter.