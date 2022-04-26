Shaun King Melted Down Over Musk, Deleted His Twitter, Then Came Back And Melted Down Again

Author and self-proclaimed civil rights activist Shaun King is back on Twitter with another meltdown after he allegedly deleted his account Monday following a different meltdown over Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec tweeted “BREAKING: @ShaunKing has deleted his Twitter account” late Monday night after it appeared the account was down.

King responded to Posobiec Tuesday morning, claiming he “didn’t delete” his account.

“You wish, motherfucker,” King said. “I didn’t delete my account. You literally made that up. I was getting death threats and hack attempts from your buddies who stormed the Capitol and had to make it more secure. I’m right here. And you are a white supremacist.”

King tweeted nearly identical response to Donald Trump Jr., except King ended his tweet by wishing Trump “good luck not perjuring yourself when you testify before the January 6th committee.”

Despite claiming he didn’t delete his account, it appeared the account was at least temporarily deactivated, according to The Independent.

Posobiec also tweeted a screenshot purporting to show King’s account was deleted.

“This isn’t what a locked account looks like,” Posobiec tweeted. “It’s a deleted account. [King] also didn’t immediately have all of his followers when he reactivated today, which is always what happens when you delete and reactivate.”

The apparent deletion came just hours after King claimed Musk’s purchase of Twitter is about “white power” rather than free speech. (RELATED: Ari Melber Unironically Worries Twitter Could ‘Secretly Ban’ Political Candidates After Musk’s Takeover)

“At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs. right. It’s about white power,” King tweeted. “The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech.”

King added his position has nothing to do with politics but rather “how the richest man in the world, a son of Apartheid, raised by a white nationalist, wants to be sure his speech, and that of other white men, isn’t censored.”

King took to Twitter again Tuesday to lament Musk’s buyout, questioning “free speech.”

“Ask ANY conservative this question and watch them STRUGGLE to answer it. Since you say free speech and ALL speech needs to be allowed on Twitter, does that mean you believe that should include targeted hate speech against Jews? Should that be allowed? Be specific and clear.”

“Since @ElonMusk says ALL legal speech should be allowed on Twitter, is he aware that it’s legal to advocate for underage sex with children? It’s unethical and gross. It currently violates Twitter’s terms of service. But it’s legal. Will that now be allowed? Be specific.”