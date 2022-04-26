Texas Second-Graders Reportedly Taught About ‘Furries,’ Other ‘Youth Subcultures’

A second grade teacher at a public school district in Texas reportedly taught students about the subculture of “furries,” according to worksheets submitted to a popular Twitter account.

Parents discovered via fliers that their second-graders at Austin Independent School District learned about “youth subcultures, from goths to furries, and many more” during the second week of April. One worksheet was titled, “Design Your Fursona” and asked students whether their “Fursona” is “male,” “female” or “non-binary.”

Students reportedly collected a Furries Word Search as well.

A second grade teacher in @AustinISD allegedly gave students worksheets on furries. These included a furry wordsearch and an activity on designing your own furry persona. pic.twitter.com/8SUWeOUgQd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 25, 2022

A spokesperson for Austin Independent School District told the Daily Caller that the worksheets on furries are not part of the district’s curriculum.

“Our curriculum team looked at our resources and it is not in our curriculum nor is it part of counseling or social emotional learning,” said spokeswoman Cristina Nguyen.

Furries are described by WebMD as humans who dress up as animals and function as their animal avatars within furry communities. Many of them engage in sexual activities dressed as their avatars. (RELATED: Furries, Bronies, And Bigfoot Believers: All The Absurd Groups That Are Bigger Than The Transgender Community)

A large portion of furries identify as LGBTQ+, according to WebMD. An even larger number of male respondents in the furry community reported viewing “furry pornography” as well, according to an article posted by Vox.

Austin Independent School District did not respond to the Daily Caller’s inquiry into whether the district found the assignment to be acceptable.