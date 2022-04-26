Tom Brady On Teams That Didn’t Try To Sign Him: ‘What The F**k Is Wrong With You?’

Tom Brady has some very blunt thoughts about teams that didn’t want him under center.

The superstar passer stunned NFL fans a couple years ago when he left the Patriots after two decades of success and six Super Bowl rings. He landed with the Bucs and won his seventh ring during his first season with the team.

Well, what does he think about all the teams that didn’t sign him after he left the Pats? He doesn’t think highly of them!

.@TomBrady was feeling confident after leaving the Patriots 👀 pic.twitter.com/AazZ5no78Q — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2022

“In my mind I’m thinking, ‘If you’re another team, and you’re not interested in having me as your quarterback, what the f**k is wrong with you,” Brady said during the final episode of “Man in the Arena” when talking about the search for a new team after leaving the Patriots, according to Audacy.com.

That is one hell of a blunt quote and I love it. Tom Brady has seven rings, but you wouldn’t know it by the way he talks. Considering all his accomplishments, he’s very humble.

He just puts in the work and lets the results speak for him.

Well, he finally dropped his guard a bit when talking about leaving the Patriots, and it’s clear he thinks he’s a better option under center than anyone else out there.

That’s the kind of energy that lets you stay as a starting quarterback in the NFL into your 40s. You have to have an insane amount of drive and confidence, and Brady has both in spades.

That’s why he has seven Super Bowl rings, and no other quarterback even comes close.

Let us know what you think of Brady’s remark in the comments below.