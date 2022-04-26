UTSA’s Football Team Had A Ridiculous Urine Chart On The Wall

UTSA’s football team reportedly had an outrageous urine chart for players to look at.

In a tweet shared by Sam Khan, the Roadrunners had a urine chart on a wall in an unknown facility during the 2021 season, and it’s legit hilarious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The different categories of urine color ranged from “WENT 1-0 & WON THE DAY” with crystal clear urine to “JUICELESS & USELESS” to having dark urine, which is a sign that you’re not hydrated. Give if it a look below, and try not to laugh.

We all know a lot of college football coaches are hardos, but this is on a different level. Imagine hanging a sign about urine in the locker room that has the words “JUICELESS & USELESS” on it.

Who is going to take you seriously? Who the hell is going to look at that and keep a straight face.

For those of you who don’t know, this also isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Texas also used to hang a urine chart that was just as outrageous and dumb.

We just passed the five-year anniversary of @AnwarRichardson revealing this to the world. pic.twitter.com/SSuLWQeD6d — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 25, 2022

The reality of the situation is shockingly simple. If someone needs to be motivated to stay hydrated with a urine chart, they’re probably not very smart.

Drinking water is one of the best things you can do for your body and you shouldn’t need a ridiculous sign to shame you in order to do it!

Still, props to UTSA coach Jeff Traylor for giving us something great to laugh about.