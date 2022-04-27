Man Appears To Threaten To Pepper Spray Maskless Costco Employees In Absurd Viral Video

An outrageous video of a man in a Costco has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In an Instagram video shared by @millennial_republicans, a masked man in a Costco was holding up pepper spray towards unmasked employees demanding they stay away from him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a verbal exchange with an employee, who was handling himself with a stunning amount of grace and class for the situation, the masked man shoved him! Yes, the masked man was so scared of maskless people getting close that he decided to make physical contact! Watch the absurd situation unfold below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millennial Republicans (@millennial_republicans)

That maskless dude is a complete clown and he should be treated as such. If you go into a store and start pushing maskless employees, you 100% deserve to get arrested.

You pull pepper spray on employees for being maskless, you honestly probably deserve to get knocked the hell out. Pepper spray isn’t a joke.

Bill Maher Says He Wants To Punch ‘Young People Walking Alone Outside’ Wearing Masks https://t.co/TFtuJj6DnC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 23, 2022

It’s literally designed to disorient and disarm you. As a free American, you shouldn’t have to deal with morons threatening you with pepper spray just because you’re not wearing a mask.

Furthermore, if you’re so terrified of COVID-19, why the hell are you touching complete strangers? That doesn’t seem very smart if you’re paralyzed with fear!

Man Flips Out On People Not Wearing Masks In Infuriating Video https://t.co/O2p7XrfAe2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2022

Either behave like a civilized human when out in public or stay in your basement forever. Whatever you do, don’t threaten people with pepper spray!