Desmond Bane Pushes Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch

Memphis Grizzlies player Desmond Bane did something very stupid Tuesday night against the Timberwolves.

During the 111-109 win for Memphis, the talented NBA player lightly pushed Timberwolves coach Chris Finch out of his way. Yes, he touched the opposing coach and lightly shoved him.

Watch the insanely stupid decision below.

Now, it wasn’t a malicious shove or anything super serious, but you simply can’t touch an opposing coach and expect everyone to think it’s okay.

Shoving a player on the court is one thing. Shoving an opposing coach is on a whole different level. You do that and you’re asking for serious trouble.

Bane was hit with a technical foul and he 100% deserved it.

Desmond Bane received a technical foul for touching Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch 😳 pic.twitter.com/shBox19fTw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2022

He’s honestly lucky Minnesota players didn’t respond with a big altercation. While I wouldn’t have suggested it, I think many people would say it would have been justified for touching their coach.

There are some things you simply can’t do as an athlete, and making contact with the opposing coach is absolutely one of them.

Chris Finch told Desmond Bane “Fuck outta here” My COTY. pic.twitter.com/PwYBsyJ7I8 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) April 27, 2022

