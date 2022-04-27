‘Eating Raw Meat Everyday Until I Die’: Man Eats Nothing But Raw Meat For 167 Days, And Counting…

An Instagrammer known simply as “John” has allegedly eaten nothing but raw meat for the past 167 days and has boldly written “seeing if I live for 5 days or 500 years” on his widely followed Instagram account @rawmeatexperiment.

John’s 144,000 followers have been watching his reported raw meat-eating journey, sharing their thoughts on his diet by commenting on his page. “Eating raw meat at Whole Foods every day until I die from bacteria,” is currently written on his bio. John claims to have started his extreme diet due to health reasons, according to a post made to his Instagram stories. John also gets a kick out of consuming much of his raw meat diet at his local Whole Foods. “It’s funny to do it in front of [people],” he posted in an Instagram highlight.

John’s raw-meat-eating binge dates back to Nov. 22, 2021, and his posts read much like a storyboard of various and very raw meals that he photographs, videotapes and shares with his fans and followers. (RELATED: Wisconsin Health Department Warns People Not To Eat Raw Meat ‘Cannibal’ Sandwich)

He often pokes fun at his extreme eating habits by posting memes to his Instagram with captions such as, “the worms in my meat coming to live in my body,” alongside an image of worms strewn all across a wet sidewalk.

John’s page is not one for the faint of heart. Many images and videos show John in action as he takes bites out of raw meat and details his experiences. He featured “Ocean bug Friday” April 22, and recorded himself diving in to some raw seafood, alongside a long caption that described his experience. “The word meat comes from the Old English word mete, which referred to food in general. Also in our English it is Me – Eat. I think that explains enough that our natural diet is probably corpse based,” he wrote.

John’s April 12 post includes a video of the Instagrammer eating raw veal brain, followed instantly by a series of comments from viewers who found the video very difficult to watch. “Are you suffering from long term effects of covid 19 that make it impossible for you to taste and smell? That’s the only explanation I can think of for this,” wrote one stunned follower. Other viewers opted to cheer him on, with comments such as, “the brain looks really soft in texture, like a muffin.”

John’s March 29 meal was also captured on video, and captioned with, “a bag of shredded cow. My favorite meal still.”

Day 167 of John’s all raw-meat diet also contains a video which clearly shows him eating his raw meat diet, with the caption to this post being, “The sun is shining and I’ve got some juicy nuts in my mouth, what could I possibly have to complain about?”

