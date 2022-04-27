Elon Musk Took A Victory Lap In Conservative Mentions On Twitter

Elon Musk took a victory lap Tuesday in conservative Twitter mentions after he became the owner of the platform Monday.

Musk responded to one user who reposted Musk’s statement about purchasing Twitter attached to an image of non-player characters (NPC) with the dialogue bubble from the characters reading “this is extremely dangerous to our democracy.” NPC is a gaming meme describing the establishment media as automatons who are programmed to follow groupthink.

“Can someone please give the NPCs a bigger dialogue tree!?” Musk responded.

Co-host of Breaking Points and former Daily Caller reporter Saagar Enjeti tweeted a screenshot of a Politico article titled, “Twitter’s top lawyer reassures staff, cries during meeting about Musk takeover.”

Enjeti wrote “Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan’s podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover.”

Musk then chimed in.

“Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

Twitter locked The New York Post out of its account for more than a week after the outlet published an article about Hunter Biden’s laptop. The story exposed emails showing Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden, met with an executive from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. Twitter immediately began censoring the story and preventing users from tweeting the link or sending it via direct private message.

Musk also issued a tweet Tuesday criticizing some negative reactions he’s received since buying Twitter.

“The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all,” Musk tweeted. “By ‘free speech’, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

Musk purchased Twitter for $43.4 billion following his vow to prioritize free speech on the platform. In a statement Monday, Musk called free speech “the bedrock of a functioning democracy.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said.