Geraldo Rivera Says If Musk Can’t Get Trump On Twitter Then He ‘Overpaid’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said Tuesday that if Elon Musk can’t get former President Donald Trump to return to Twitter then Musk “overpaid” for the platform.

While speaking on “Hannity,” Rivera praised Musk as “one of my favorite personalities, seriously.”

“He has done amazing work with Tesla. He created this empire. He built himself, you know, this wonderful, wonderful business by his bootstraps,” Riversa said, before noting how Twitter has censored conservative voices.

“I fear only this, this is the one caveat I’ll bring up, if Donald Trump persists in insisting he will not be on Twitter, and opting to be on TRUTH, I think that Elon Musk will have overpaid for Twitter. Because Twitter with Trump is a far more exotic product it seems to me than the opposite.”

Trump told Fox News Monday he would remain off Twitter and stick to his own social media platform TRUTH Social. (RELATED: Elon Musk Took A Victory Lap In Conservative Mentions On Twitter)

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump reportedly said. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

“We’re taking in millions of people and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter,” Trump told Fox News. “Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can.”

“The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”

Twitter permanently banned Trump after he was initially temporarily suspended following a series of tweets that Twitter claimed incited or justified the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump was forced to delete three offending tweets and serve a 12-hour suspension before the company made the permanent decision “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Twitter agreed Monday to sell the platform to Musk following negotiations. Twitter’s board attempted to repel the offer by deploying a “poison pill” defense strategy which would allow shareholder to purchase additional shares at a discounted rate to prevent Musk from acquiring a larger stake of the company. Musk was able to successfully secure financing for the takeover, however.