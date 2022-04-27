Swing-District House Dem Slams Biden’s Border Handling While Supporting His Policies

Democratic Washington Rep. Kim Schrier slammed President Joe Biden’s handling of the border in a town hall in April, however, she has voted for several pieces of legislation that the Biden administration has pointed to as the answer to solving the border crisis.

During a town hall in Wenatchee, WA on April 20, 2022, Schrier was asked about the ongoing immigration crisis at the southern border, to which she said the Biden administration has no plan to handle the crisis and said she has let them know she is concerned with the number of migrants who have been flooding into the U.S.

“There is chaos at our southern border, and whatever we’re doing right now, it’s not working. Regardless of Title 42… My concern is that this administration, I don’t think it has a plan for what to do at our southern border. And we need a plan for an orderly and humane and thoughtful way to allow people seeking refuge and amnesty to make their case in front of a judge and for those cases to be heard fairly and promptly, and we don’t have that in place right now. They know that I have that concern because I have let them know that I have that concern,” Schrier said.

However, Schrier voted for three pieces of legislation that the Biden Administration believes would be the key to fixing immigration policies. In February 2021, Schrier voted for the NO BAN Act, which increase the Diversity Visas from 55,000 to 80,000. In March of that year, Schrier voted for The American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which Biden released a statement saying the bill is a critical first step in reforming our immigration system and will provide much needed relief to TPS holders and Dreamers, young people who came here as children and know no other country. I support this bill, and commend the House of Representatives for passing this important legislation.”

She also voted for The Build Back Better Act, which would have fast-tracked certain immigrants into legal status.

Other House Democrats have recently also shared their concern about what is going on at the border. Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Democratic Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger sent a letter to Biden’s administration expressing their concern about the border crisis, saying he should delay the decision to lift Title 42. (RELATED: ‘Too Little, Too Late’ — Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin, Abigail Spanberger Express Concern With Biden Border Crisis)

Tile 42 is a public health measure issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to rapidly expel migrants on public health grounds.

The Daily Caller contacted Schrier about her comments and what she would like to see done at the border, to which they did not immediately respond.