‘I’ll Beat The F**k Out Of All Of Them’ Jake Paul Speaks Boldly About UFC Fighters

Jake Paul said Wednesday, “I’ll beat the f**k out of all of them,” while referring to the UFC roster.

Paul, 25, is a 5-0 boxer and is allegedly looking to push his undefeated streak to six in August of this year. Though his opponent has yet to be determined, it is beyond doubt that he will have somebody to fight come the end of summer.

Jake Paul’s career as a boxer is unlike anyone else that’s ever stepped foot inside of the ring. He’s gone from being a YouTuber to being on the Disney Channel in a show called “Bizaardvark,” before taking up boxing. His pathway to the squared circle is very unique and different.

Paul has knocked out every opponent he’s ever faced with his latest being UFC star Tyron Woodley in six rounds back in December. He has backed up all of his infamous trash talk up until this point. The question is if he will be able to continue it while winning. (RELATED: Mark Ingram Rips Georgia In Hilarious Viral Video)

In an interview with the media Wednesday, Paul was calling out the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Michael Bisping and others. He referred to the UFC being filled with guys that are “all talk” and said that the roster “hide” behind their contracts. You can listen to his comments below.

“I have a f***ing problem in my head!”@JakePaul goes in on @Bisping, @GamebredFighter and other UFC stars after being told calling out the former middleweight champion is “silly”. Full interview on @MirrorFighting: https://t.co/lyXy09f3Ep #TaylorSerrano @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/mnnSy6dwuj — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) April 27, 2022

Paul may be biting off more than he can chew here, but it is definitely entertaining, and his next match will be worth watching.