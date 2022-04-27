Woman Missing For Two Weeks, Last Seen Before Dating App Meet Up

The family of a California woman are asking the public for help in finding her after she disappeared two weeks ago after meeting someone from the OkCupid dating app.

Leslie Ben-lesau has not contacted her family in two weeks, and her cell phone has been inactive since April 15, according to Fox40. They last heard from her on the morning of April 15, when she told them someone from a dating app was on their way to pick her up, Ben-lesau’s sister told the outlet.

“She told me there was somebody on the way to come pick her up. And she would keep me informed. She would keep in touch and let me know. And that’s the last I heard from her,” Caroline Ben-lesau told Fox40. Ben-lesau was last seen in the Sacramento area on April 15, the outlet continued, and there was no evidence of foul play at her residence.

Day 10 and Leslie is still missing. Family of Sacramento woman gone for over a week concerned about her well-being.https://t.co/YsYifiKkgM — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) April 27, 2022

“Every day it feels like there’s another moment that something could be happening to her. Our family is just breaking down. We can’t eat. We can’t — hard to sleep. Every second I feel like who knows where she could be. It’s just so scary,” Ben-lesau’s other sister, Khandaria Alexander, told Fox40, “If anybody uses this site, OkCupid, I would like them to reach out if they have any information on a person that goes by the name of Bea. That would really help my family out or to call the Sacramento Police Department.”

Ben-lesau’s phone stopped receiving messages, even on her birthday the following Saturday, the outlet continued. The family reported that she has mental health issues, but is a loving and trusting person, who is full of life, according to Fox40. Her disappearance was described as “uncharacteristic” by her family, KCRA reported. (RELATED: Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Finding 10-Year-Old Girl Dead In Woods)

Earlier this month, a man in Los Angeles, California, was arrested for targeting and robbing gay men he met on the dating app Grindr. Murders and disappearances have also been linked to dating apps like Bumble, according to the Daily Mail.