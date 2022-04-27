Libs Of TikTok Removed From Social Media Tool For ‘Inappropriate Use’

Linktree removed Libs of TikTok’s account Wednesday for “inappropriate use,” according to the Libs of TikTok Twitter account owner.

The account’s owner said via Twitter that her Linktree account is “no longer accessible” and warned that the platform’s actions will “not end well” for it.

“Linktree just deleted my account citing ‘inappropriate use of this service.’ When I try to log in it says my account is no longer accessible. Why am I suddenly being censored? @Linktree_, shame on you! Give me my account back,” she said. “Providing links to your sites is now political. This is where we’re at. This won’t end well for @Linktree_. We will have to look for alternatives. I have done nothing wrong.”

The Libs of TikTok account owner later said she signed up for a similar service called “allmylinks” given that it appeared to her to be a site that tolerates different opinions.

“They don’t seem like they would ban me because they don’t like my opinions,” she said. “Would be a shame if anyone using @Linktree_ switched over to a new platform. @Linktree_ is garbage.” (RELATED: ‘We’re Shining A Light On You’: Massive Billboard Goes Up In Times Square Slamming The Washington Post)

The account’s owner used Linktree to provide links to her accounts across different social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and Gettr.

Linktree did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz revealed the identity and city of residence of the owner of Libs of TikTok in an April 19 article titled “Meet the woman behind Libs of TikTok, secretly fueling the right’s outrage machine.” The article initially included a link to her real estate page containing her home address.

The Libs of TikTok owner requested to remain anonymous during an April 14 appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after Twitter suspended the account for “hateful conduct.” She told Fox News and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that she kept her identity undisclosed due to receiving death threats and hate mail.

Lorenz doubled down during a Sunday interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, claiming that the Post “did not reveal any personal information” about the owner and that conservatives are criticizing her because they “do not want scrutiny.”