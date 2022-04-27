Military Training Exercise Kills One Soldier, Injures Two

A military training exercise conducted at Yakima Training Center resulted in the death of one soldier and left two others injured Monday, according to a press release from the 7th Infantry Division.

A single vehicle accident claimed the life of U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, according to the release. A 20-year-old native of Dover, Delaware, Marquez was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), also according to the release. The names of the injured soldiers were not disclosed “in accordance with privacy guidelines,” the 7th Infantry Division said.

Specific details about what caused the accident were not provided.

Marquez joined the Army in 2021, the New York Post reported. He served as a motor transport operator in the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, according to Military.com. The 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment is part of the 2nd Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and comprises the 7th Infantry Division at JBLM, the outlet noted. The 7th Infantry Division at JBLM is located in Washington state, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Trooper Died During Training Accident, Army Says)

The 2nd Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team reacted to Marquez’s death in a statement via their Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart and incredible sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own, Joseph Alejandro Marquez,” the statement read in part. In addition, the statement indicated that Marquez was “pronounced dead on the scene” following the vehicle accident that killed him.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, the press release from the 7th Infantry Division indicated.