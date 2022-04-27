Police Release Footage Of Moment Car Hits School Bus Full Of Kids

Footage recently released by the Albuquerque Police Department shows the moment a school bus was struck by a car Feb 23.

The video, taken from a bus camera, shows children briefly panicking before being thrown around the instant car made impact. The students could be heard screaming as the bus flipped onto its side, the Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday.

Police said 49-year-old Albuquerque resident Mario Perez was allegedly behind the wheel of the white Mustang sports car that smashed into the school vehicle, according to KOAT Action 7.

Perez was allegedly in a street race against a blue Mustang, the article reported, citing a witness statement to police. (RELATED: Driver Goes Onto Sidewalk, Rams Into Four Children Waiting For School Bus)

Although witnesses alleged Perez was traveling over 110 mph at one point, police believe he may purportedly have been going between 65 to 80 mph at the time of the collision, forcing the bus to turn on its side, KOAT reported. The speed limit of Gibson Boulevard, where the accident occurred, was 40 mph, according to the outlet.

NEW VIDEO from inside a school bus during a terrifying crash in Albuquerque. Police say a mustang was racing and hit the bus. 23 students were on board, 7 were sent to the hospital, all survived. The NTSB now recommending 3-point seatbelts for all buses. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/ghLYTOguT0 — Holly Menino (@hollymenino) April 26, 2022

The bus driver reportedly told police that he was traveling his usual route after picking the kids up from George Sanchez Middle School and only going about 9 mph when his vehicle was struck.

Seven of the twenty-three kids riding the bus were brought to the hospital, according FOX News. Two sustained leg injuries, and another suffered a fractured pelvis, the outlet reported.

Two of the kids reportedly required surgery. Perez, charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle, also had surgery following the incident for a broken leg bone, according to Fox News.

“He’s never done anything like that,” Perez’s wife told KOB4 after being asked if he had a history of street racing. “He loves his car, but he’s never hurt anybody or anything. He’s always been really careful about everything.”

Perez was released from custody April 7 while the court case is pending, KOB4 reported in early April.