REPORT: The Seahawks Aren’t ‘Overly Eager’ To Trade For Baker Mayfield

Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly aren’t too interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield.

There has been nonstop speculation about where Mayfield will eventually end up, and the Panthers seem like the mostly likely option. However, there has also been chatter about the Seahawks possibly being a landing spot after the team traded away Russell Wilson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like the Seahawks aren’t too interested.

Josina Anderson reported that Seattle isn’t “overly eager on dealing for the Browns quarterback &* his salary at that price in a situation where they feel Cleveland has to eventually move him.”

The lack of interest in Baker Mayfield is truly incredible. A few years ago, he was the first overall pick in the draft and everyone thought he was going to set the world on fire.

Now, it’s late April 2022 and the Browns don’t seem able to give him away. If that’s not an embarrassing fall from grace, I don’t know what is.

 

Even though he’s won some games in the NFL as a starter, Mayfield is rushing towards being one of the biggest busts in recent NFL history. It’s not just the fact he seemingly has little trade value.

It’s the fact he has little trade value as a former first overall pick. If he was a third or fourth round pick, nobody would care, but he went first overall after winning the Heisman at Oklahoma.

Will a team eventually make a move for Mayfield? It’s very possible, but as of right now, it doesn’t seem like anyone is in a rush to acquire him. It’s a bit embarrassing!