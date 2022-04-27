REPORT: The Seahawks Aren’t ‘Overly Eager’ To Trade For Baker Mayfield

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly aren’t too interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield.

There has been nonstop speculation about where Mayfield will eventually end up, and the Panthers seem like the mostly likely option. However, there has also been chatter about the Seahawks possibly being a landing spot after the team traded away Russell Wilson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like the Seahawks aren’t too interested.

Baker Mayfield’s Future In The NFL Gets A Rough Update https://t.co/u6Ef7dJU7S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 25, 2022

Josina Anderson reported that Seattle isn’t “overly eager on dealing for the Browns quarterback &* his salary at that price in a situation where they feel Cleveland has to eventually move him.”

Spoke to a league source on Baker Mayfield. At this time, the #Seahawks still don’t sound overly eager on dealing for the #Browns quarterback &* his salary at that price in a situation where they feel Cleveland has to eventually move him. Still worth monitoring.@BovadaOfficial — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 26, 2022

The lack of interest in Baker Mayfield is truly incredible. A few years ago, he was the first overall pick in the draft and everyone thought he was going to set the world on fire.

Now, it’s late April 2022 and the Browns don’t seem able to give him away. If that’s not an embarrassing fall from grace, I don’t know what is.

Even though he’s won some games in the NFL as a starter, Mayfield is rushing towards being one of the biggest busts in recent NFL history. It’s not just the fact he seemingly has little trade value.

It’s the fact he has little trade value as a former first overall pick. If he was a third or fourth round pick, nobody would care, but he went first overall after winning the Heisman at Oklahoma.

Baker Mayfield is a bum and a bust. It’s time for people to stop pretending like he can be a star in the NFL. He just doesn’t have the goods, and his attitude is shit! pic.twitter.com/PoDVPAsQ6D — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 20, 2022

Will a team eventually make a move for Mayfield? It’s very possible, but as of right now, it doesn’t seem like anyone is in a rush to acquire him. It’s a bit embarrassing!