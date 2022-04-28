Amber Heard’s Seemingly Questionable Financial Dealings Take The Spotlight In Court

Amber Heard is under scrutiny after a Thursday court filing revealed she had allegedly failed to allocate promised funds to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and seemingly sought a payoff from Johnny Depp in exchange for promising to keep their relationship troubles away from the public.

Heard’s involvement in the ACLU as an artist ambassador on women’s rights occurred at the same time as her 2018 op-ed was published by the Washington Post, according to Deadline. The op-ed became the center of Depp’s $50 million defamation claim against her.

The court session highlighted a letter dated May 24, 2016, allegedly revealing that Heard’s attorney, Samantha Spector, identified a number of demands that would ensure Heard would “do everything possible to keep this personal matter out of the media spotlight,” according to the New York Post. Heard also allegedly failed to make good on promised charitable donations to the ACLU, reported the outlet.

In exchange for her silence on the couples’ personal matters, Heard demanded access to Depp’s SUV, three Los Angeles penthouses, and financial compensation. She also reportedly requested $100,000 in legal fees and $25,000 she required to cover “forensic account costs,” according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Shares Powerful Thoughts About The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Trial)

Heard’s financial handlings were also scrutinized after it was alleged she failed to make good on a $3.5 million pledge to the ACLU, according to the New York Post. Terence Daugherty, General Counsel for the ACLU, testified the organization only received $350,000 of the promised $3.5 million, and was informed Heard was “having financial difficulties.”

