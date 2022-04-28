Editorial

The Arizona Cardinals Pick Up Kyler Murray’s 5th Year Option On His Rookie Deal

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Arizona Cardinals have made a big decision with quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals have picked up the fifth year option on Murray’s rookie deal, according to Ian Rapoport, and that means the talented passer is under contract through the 2023 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Murray’s 5th year option is worth more than $29.7 million, according to Spotrac.

Now, what does this mean for the Cardinals and Murray? The answer is pretty simple. It simply buys more time for the Cardinals to negotiate a long term deal with the young quarterback.

The Cardinals have made it clear they don’t have any intention of trading the dual-threat star, and Murray has made it clear he wants a new deal.

Given what the quarterback market is right now, it’s hard to believe Murray will accept anything less than $40 million annually given his talent and age.

Now, the Cardinals have Murray under contract for two more seasons, and that gives them a lot of time to hammer out a new deal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

So, if you’re a fan of the Cardinals, you should be happy with this decision, but at the same time recognize it doesn’t do much other than buy time for more negotiating.