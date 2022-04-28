The Arizona Cardinals Pick Up Kyler Murray’s 5th Year Option On His Rookie Deal

The Arizona Cardinals have made a big decision with quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals have picked up the fifth year option on Murray’s rookie deal, according to Ian Rapoport, and that means the talented passer is under contract through the 2023 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Murray’s 5th year option is worth more than $29.7 million, according to Spotrac.

The #AZCardinals have picked up the 5th year option on QB Kyler Murray, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

Now, what does this mean for the Cardinals and Murray? The answer is pretty simple. It simply buys more time for the Cardinals to negotiate a long term deal with the young quarterback.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #AZCardinals lock in QB Kyler Murray on his 5th year option, while we tackle where the first QB will be picked. pic.twitter.com/Gw6peo2WCl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

The Cardinals have made it clear they don’t have any intention of trading the dual-threat star, and Murray has made it clear he wants a new deal.

Given what the quarterback market is right now, it’s hard to believe Murray will accept anything less than $40 million annually given his talent and age.

Now, the Cardinals have Murray under contract for two more seasons, and that gives them a lot of time to hammer out a new deal.

So, if you’re a fan of the Cardinals, you should be happy with this decision, but at the same time recognize it doesn’t do much other than buy time for more negotiating.