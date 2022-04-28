Biden Tells Teachers That Kids Are ‘Like Yours When They’re In The Classroom’

President Joe Biden told attendees at a ceremony for national and state “Teachers of the Year” that children are “all our children,” according to video footage of the event.

“You’ve heard me say it many times about our children. But, it’s true. They’re all our children,” Biden said. “And the reason you’re the Teacher of the Year is because you recognize that. They’re not someone else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden says to teachers about their students “they are not somebody else’s children. They’re yours when you’re in the classroom.” No, Joe, they are not “somebody else’s children.” They are OUR children. pic.twitter.com/A5wW3ytRQk — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) April 27, 2022

The ceremony honored “Teacher of Year” Kurt Russell, a registered Democrat and teacher at Oberlin High School in Ohio. Russell taught a “Race, Gender, and Oppression” class to high schoolers, according to a tweet from the award-winning educator.

School choice advocate Corey DeAngelis noted that the idea of communal children is a tenet of Marxism and one that is infused in the Black Lives Matter movement. This ideology — which parents often call Critical Race Theory or CRT — is being recognized in school districts nationwide. (RELATED: School Admin: Take ‘A More Aggressive Approach’ To Teaching CRT, LGBTQ Ideology)

Some parents strongly reject the ideology, specifically the idea that their children are beings of the state or public education system. An NBC analysis found that 165 local and national groups formed to combat CRT instruction and ideology in school.

Politicians such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin capitalized on the issue of parental rights and passed legislation defending parents’ rights in education.